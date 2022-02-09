Three Arrested, One Wanted For Stealing Catalytic Converters

February 9, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people suspected of stealing catalytic converters, and they are searching for a fourth suspect.

The catalytic converter thefts took place in August and September of 2021 at multiple locations across the county including the 1300 block of Dexter Avenue, the 11300 block of Lillian Highway, and the 6800 block of Pine Forest Road.

Westley David Dyal was charged with grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Gordon Woodfin Vining and Joseph Allen Sheets were both charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, burglary of a vehicle, grand theft, and criminal mischief.

ECSO investigators are still looking for Dawn Nicole Joubert. She is wanted for burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft, and criminal mischief. If you have any information about Joubert’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Written by William Reynolds 

 