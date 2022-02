This Week Begins A Little Cool, But Warms Nicely

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 64. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.