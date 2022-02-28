Tate High To Prep 50,000 Meals For Those In Need, And They Need Your Financial Help

February 28, 2022

The Tate High School FFA and volunteers will work this week to prepare 50,000 meals for a Meals of Hope project to help fight hunger, and they could use your financial help.

All the packaged meals will be distributed to families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

To make a donation, click here for more information. Businesses that would like to make a donation can mail a check to Tate High School, 1771 Tate Road, Cantonment, Florida 32533. Checks should be labeled for the “Meals of Hope Campaign”.

Pictured: Packing “Meals of Hope” in 2019 at Tate High School. File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 