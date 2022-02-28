Tate High To Prep 50,000 Meals For Those In Need, And They Need Your Financial Help

The Tate High School FFA and volunteers will work this week to prepare 50,000 meals for a Meals of Hope project to help fight hunger, and they could use your financial help.

All the packaged meals will be distributed to families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

To make a donation, click here for more information. Businesses that would like to make a donation can mail a check to Tate High School, 1771 Tate Road, Cantonment, Florida 32533. Checks should be labeled for the “Meals of Hope Campaign”.

Pictured: Packing “Meals of Hope” in 2019 at Tate High School. File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.