Tate High Agriscience Students Address Escambia School Board During CTE Month

During February, Escambia County is celebrating Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month.

The school board adopted a resolution declaring February as CTE Month, opening the door for a month-long spotlight on District CTE programs, students, and teachers.

Students from the Tate High School Agriscience Academy shared some of the great things happening in their program last week with the Escambia County School Board during a special workshop.

“Ag has been and integral part of Tate High School, ever since there was a Tate High School,” District 5 member Bill Slayton said.

ECSD CTE programs are responsible for preparing individuals for occupations important to the county’s economic development. Additionally, CTE programs prepare students who are looking to enter the workforce with career exploration, employability skills and work experiences.

CTE programs introduce students to real-life skills like resume writing, interviewing, public speaking and working collaboratively. They also offer hands-on activities through immersive environments in the classroom. Students learn by doing.

“This designation is meant to highlight the incredible contributions that Career and Technical Education makes to the lives of our students,” said ECSD Director of Workforce Education Steven Harrell. “The efforts of all CTE teachers ensure that competitive and skilled workers are ready, willing, and capable of performing in high-wage, high-skill, and in-demand career fields.”

Across the District last year, ECSD students at the secondary and postsecondary levels earned over 6,000 industry certifications. Each of these certifications represents an employment skill set imparted to a student.

Pictured above: (L-R) Tate High School Agricultural Educator and FFA Advisor Austin Courson, students Dawson Guy, Jaxson Stafford, Sarah Alexander and Darby Phillips address the Escambia County School Board. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.