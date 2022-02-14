Sunny Skies, About 60 For Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

