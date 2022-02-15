Sunny And Warm, Upper 60s For Tuesday
February 15, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Washington’s Birthday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Comments