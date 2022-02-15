Sunny And Warm, Upper 60s For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Washington’s Birthday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.