Sunny And Warm, Upper 60s For Tuesday

February 15, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Washington’s Birthday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 