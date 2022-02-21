Stanley Lamar Carnley

Stanley Lamar Carnley, resident of Robertsdale, AL, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the age of 70.

Stanley was born in Pensacola, FL on September 8, 1951 to the late Herman Lee Carnley and Louise Seals Carnley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Ronnie, Adon and Wayne Carnley.

Stanley is survived by wife, Barbara Foster Carnley; son Eddie Carnley (Kristy); daughter, Tracy Suggs; granddaughters, Chelsea (Blake Rider) and Ashtyn Carnley; grandsons, Lane Carnley and Dean Stanton; great grandchildren, Connor Ryder, Natalie Ryder, Elizabeth Marie Stanton; and sister, Faye Carnley Johnson.

Graveside services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North.

Pallbearers will be: Dean Stanton, Lane Carnley, Blake Rider, Doug Carnley, Fred Carnley, Adon Jr Carnley, and acting as Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Weekley, Eddie Nims and Clint Carnley.