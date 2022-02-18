School District, Teacher’s Union Reach Salary Agreement

The school district and teacher’s union have reached a wage agreement.

The Escambia County School District (ECSD) and the Escambia Educators Association (EEA) reached the agreement to improve salaries for teachers for the 2021-2022 school year.

After the agreement is ratified by instructional personnel and approved by the school board, teachers should expect to receive the following salary improvements:

Teachers on the Performance Pay Schedule:

A $600 increase to all levels. This will raise the new Level 1 salary from $43,500 to $44,100.

For those who received an evaluation in the 2020-2021 year, personnel will receive an additional $600 for an “Effective” rating and $800 for a “Highly Effective” rating.

Teachers on a Grandfather Pay Schedule:

Longevity supplement of $1,000 to all personnel on this schedule that received at least an “Effective” rating in the ‘20-21 school year.

A performance payment of $200 for an “Effective” rating and $400 for “Highly Effective” in the 2020-2021 school year.

Under this agreement, a “highly effective” teacher will receive a $1,400 raise regardless of their salary schedule.

The ECSD Instructional unit is currently split into two salary groups as per direction by Florida Legislature. There are approximately 1500 teachers on the “Performance Pay” schedule and approximately 910 teachers on the “Grandfather” salary schedule. Any personnel hired after 2014 is automatically placed on the Performance Pay schedule. Teachers on the Grandfather salary schedule have the freedom to move to the Performance Pay schedule if they so choose.

To further reward teachers with high qualifications, the agreement also includes:

An additional $300 supplement to any instructor with a Reading Endorsement or Master’s in Reading

A general 10% improvement to the Advanced Degree instructional supplement schedule

To teachers that have lost planning time due to a lack of substitute teachers, the agreement includes a one-time payment of $275 to all instructional personnel that were employed on or before January 3, 2022, and maintain continuous employment through the last day of school. This class coverage payment is expected to be distributed at the end of the school year.

Once ratified and approved by the school board, the salary schedules will be retroactive to July 1, 2021, for all employees and retirees.