School District, Teacher’s Union Reach Salary Agreement

February 18, 2022

The school district and teacher’s union have reached a wage agreement.

The Escambia County School District (ECSD) and the Escambia Educators Association (EEA) reached the agreement to improve salaries for teachers for the 2021-2022 school year.

After the agreement is ratified by instructional personnel and approved by the school board, teachers should expect to receive the following salary improvements:

Teachers on the Performance Pay Schedule:

  • A $600 increase to all levels. This will raise the new Level 1 salary from $43,500 to $44,100.
  • For those who received an evaluation in the 2020-2021 year, personnel will receive an additional $600 for an “Effective” rating and $800 for a “Highly Effective” rating.

Teachers on a Grandfather Pay Schedule:

  • Longevity supplement of $1,000 to all personnel on this schedule that received at least an “Effective” rating in the ‘20-21 school year.
  • A performance payment of $200 for an “Effective” rating and $400 for “Highly Effective” in the 2020-2021 school year.

Under this agreement, a “highly effective” teacher will receive a $1,400 raise regardless of their salary schedule.

The ECSD Instructional unit is currently split into two salary groups as per direction by Florida Legislature. There are approximately 1500 teachers on the “Performance Pay” schedule and approximately 910 teachers on the “Grandfather” salary schedule. Any personnel hired after 2014 is automatically placed on the Performance Pay schedule. Teachers on the Grandfather salary schedule have the freedom to move to the Performance Pay schedule if they so choose.

To further reward teachers with high qualifications, the agreement also includes:

An additional $300 supplement to any instructor with a Reading Endorsement or Master’s in Reading

A general 10% improvement to the Advanced Degree instructional supplement schedule

To teachers that have lost planning time due to a lack of substitute teachers, the agreement includes a one-time payment of $275 to all instructional personnel that were employed on or before January 3, 2022, and maintain continuous employment through the last day of school. This class coverage payment is expected to be distributed at the end of the school year.

Once ratified and approved by the school board, the salary schedules will be retroactive to July 1, 2021, for all employees and retirees.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 