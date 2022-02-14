Registration Underway For New Tri-City Children’s Choir For Century, Flomaton, Jay

February 14, 2022

Registration is currently underway for the Tri-City Children’s Choir (TCCC), a regional initiative of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus.

TCCC will welcome young singers in grades 2-6 who reside in the Century, Flomaton, Jay and surrounding area.

The choir will be under the direction of Holley Driver, a Century-based music teacher.

Singers will meet weekly on Thursdays, with the spring session  March 3-May 12 from 4:30 until 5:15 p.m. at Century First United Methodist Church, 530 Church Street. TCCC is a tuition-based program and costs $5-$15 per week. Families may choose the weekly amount that works best for their household finances, and scholarships are also available.

For more information on joining the choir, or make a contribution, visit www.tricitychoir.org. Registration officially opens February 1.

Driver taught music in the Escambia County School District for over 15 years, served as the choral director at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino for nine years, and teaches in her own studio.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 