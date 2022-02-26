Partly Sunny For Saturday; Chance Of Sunday Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.