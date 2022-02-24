Olive Baptist To Host ‘Night Of Champions’ And Free Youth Football Camp With Seven NFL Players

Olive Baptist Church will host a “Night of Champions” with seven NFL players Friday night, February 25, followed by a youth football camp on Saturday.

At 7 p.m. the seven NFL players will share stories, testimonies and answer questions during the event for all ages. Afterwards, the players will take selfie-style photos with guests and sign autographs. The event is free of charge.

On the Olive Baptist campus, the NFL players will conduct a one-day youth football camp for grades 5-12 from 8:30 a.m. until noon. The youth will rotate through several stations and learn skills from the players. The event is free, but registration is required prior to the event. Register by clicking or tapping here.

The NFL players schedule to present are:

• James Smith-Williams

• Justin Simmons

• Jeremiah Sirles

• Darius Jackson

• Johnathan Abram

• Trent Scott

• Malik Reed