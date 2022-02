Northview FCA, NJROTC Send Care Packages To Overseas Military Families

Northview High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and NJROTC sponsored a supply drive to send care packages to troops deployed overseas in conjunction with an Operation Military Parent Group that was founded in 2019.

Six large boxes were prepared Monday to be mailed. A couple of these boxes will reach overseas family of Northview students.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.