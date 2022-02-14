New Dollar General Planned For Walnut Hill; Developer Files Plans

Developers have filed an initial Escambia County Development Review Committee application for a new Dollar General store in Walnut Hill.

Plans indicate the store will be located at 7100 Highway 97, on the north side of the intersection of South Highway 99. There is currently an unoccupied single family home on the 4.12 acre property, which is across the intersection from a former farm supply retail business.

The development is limited to 2.08 acres, including a 10,769 square-foot store with 43 parking spaces and a new driveway connection to Highway 97 directly across from South Highway 99. There are 35 trees on the site, 19 of which will be removed. There are no wetlands on the property.

Until an update approved unanimously by the Escambia County Commission on August 19, RMU zoning only allowed commercial buildings up to 6,000 square feet with no provision whatsoever to grant any exceptions to construct a larger commercial building.

Now, retail space up to 15,000 square feet is allowed. Properties zoned as RMU in Escambia County are typically located near rural community centers and most are not currently used for agriculture. For a map of RMU zoning in Escambia County, click or tap here (pdf).

The plan is in staff internal review status by the Escambia County Development Review Committee. There is no guarantee that it will ever be constructed after approval.

Last year, Dollar General previously announced a proposal for a store about a mile away at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 99A in Walnut Hill, next to Ernest Ward Middle School. The proposed size of the store did not meet zoning requirements at the time (but now would after the BOCC vote). Additionally, there was some minor public backlash against the store due to its location in a curve on Highway 97 and its proximity to the middle school. Plans for this store did not move forward.