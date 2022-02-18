Molino Man Just Out Of Prison Accused Of Punching Friend, Threatening To Shoot Him

A Molino man recently released from prison is back behind bars, accused of punching a friend and threatening to kill him.

Trevor Hayes Ross, 22, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand theft of a firearm.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed disturbance call about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to find the victim bleeding from his face and complaining of two chipped teeth. A deputy observed a semi automatic firearm on top of a car with blood on it, more blood inside and outside the vehicle, and blood on the ground.

The victim told deputies that he and Ross had been friends for several years, and Ross contacted him for a ride to a family member for money.

The victim stated that “suddenly and unexpectedly he was sucker punched” by Ross in the mouth, and it almost knocked him unconscious, an arrest report stated. He said Ross then pushed the gun into his right temple and pressed the trigger. He stated there was no round in the chamber, but he “firmly realized Ross was trying to kill him,” the report continues.

The victim said a fight ensued, and he was able to take the gun and was prepared to shoot Ross. Ross ran into a heavily wooded area. Deputies conducted an extensive K-9 search but were unable to locate Ross at the time.

Ross was later booked into the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $165,000.

Ross was previously convicted of aggravated battery on a child and robbery. He was released from prison in December 2021, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.