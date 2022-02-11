Middle School Volleyball: Ernest Ward Beats Ferry Pass (With Photo Gallery)

The Ernest Ward Middle School Golden Eagles defeated the Eagles of Ferry Pass Middle School Thursday night in Walnut Hill.

The EWMS junior varsity defeated FPMS 25-13, 21-25, 15-5. Ernest Ward JV is 8-2 on the season, tops in the district.

In varsity play, Ernest Ward (7-3) defeated Ferry Pass 25-16, 21-25, 16-14.

Ernest Ward will host Brown Barge on February 14 and Beulah Middle School on February 17. Junior varsity action begins at 5:30, followed by varsity.

For a photo gallery from varsity and JV action, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.