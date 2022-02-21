Michael Joseph Robbins

Michael Joseph Robbins (Mike) died peacefully in his home in Pace, FL earlier this month. He was born on July 24, 1956 in Chandler, Arizona to the proud parents, William D Robbins and Ramona Yosin Robbins.

Mike graduated from Warner Robins High School on May 30, 1974. He went on to receive an Associate of Science Degree on June 12, 1977. He was baptized at Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church in Bratt, FL on January 2, 1983. He developed skills in the field of carpentry and was retired at the time of his death.

He is preceded in death by his father-William Deward Robbins, mother-Ramona Yosin Robbins; brother, William D Robbins, Jr.; sister, Peggy Ellen Parr; and niece, Tammy Michelle Parr Shoemaker.

Surviving members of his immediate family are two sons, Nathaniel Joseph( Jenny Stark ) Robbins and Kurt Austin Robbins; two granddaughters , Ella Kathryn Robbins and Lily Mae Robbins; one sister; Ramona Anne Robbins Gay; one niece , Tina Marie Lunsford; and one nephew ,John Michael Gay.

A private Celebration of Life service was held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Faith Chapel North with Pastor Ted Bridges officiating the service.