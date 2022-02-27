Lifeguards Return To Pensacola Beach On Tuesday

It’s a sure sign of spring.

Pensacola Beach lifeguards will return to their towers on Tuesday, March 1, for the 2022 lifeguard season.

Initially, one to three towers at Casino Beach will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, shifting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Sunday, March 13. As summer approaches, staffing will increase to provide coverage at up to 10 towers, including the towers at Gulf Islands National Seashore, which are staffed beginning Memorial Day weekend.

In preparation for the 2022 season, Pensacola Beach hired 14 new lifeguards and welcomed 43 returning lifeguards to a rigorous training program, including 80 hours of open water training, emergency medical training and more.

Last season, Pensacola Beach Lifeguards performed 279 rescues from drowning and 250 assists to swimmers experiencing moderate distress, also attended to 43 major medical incidents and assisted 24 patients for EMS transport. Lifeguards made contact with beachgoers 270,836 times during the 2021 season, providing information about rip currents, beach condition flags and other safety tips, according to Escambia County.

“The Pensacola Beach Lifesaving team is enthusiastic about the beginning of our tower season,” said Pensacola Beach Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood. “Our team strives in attaining our goal, which is the protect and educate the public that visits beautiful Pensacola Beach.”

Pensacola Beach Lifeguards have maintained a presence on Casino Beach throughout the winter since the 2021 season ended Oct. 18, primarily through patrol vehicles.