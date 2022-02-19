Larry Elliott McGhee

February 19, 2022

Larry Elliott McGhee, 74, of Poarch, AL and formerly of Walnut Hill, FL passed away February 18, 2022, in Atmore, AL. He was born in Atmore, AL on August 2, 1947 to the late Carl “Buster” and Atrebee Dees McGhee.

He worked at many restaurants and flower shops in the Atmore area. He attended Brooks Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Stephen McGhee and Glenn Doyle McGhee, Sr. Larry enjoyed cooking, baking and was a devoted Auburn Fan. He also loved Christmas and arranging flowers.

He is survived by one sister, Sandra (LaRue) Chunn of Theodore, AL; four brothers, Gilbert (Mary) McGhee of Walnut Hill, FL, Carl McGhee of Atmore, AL, Robert McGhee of Saraland, AL, and Harold (Lynna) McGhee of Atmore, AL. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted caregivers, and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 1 PM at Atmore Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Robinson and Bro. Rowdy Boyte officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 from 6 PM until 8 PM at Atmore Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 