James Hayward Formby

James Hayward Formby, of Walnut Hill, Florida age 73 passed away on Saturday,February 5, 2022. He was born in Spring Garden, Alabama on June 8, 1948 to Guy Hayward and Betty Jean Smith Formby, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Spring Garden High School in 1966, attended Georgia Tech, Gadsden State and graduated from Gadsden Business College.

Mr. Formby was a member of Lozahatchee F & M #97, the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club, Walnut Hill Fire Department and Annie Jones United Methodist Church.

Over the years, he was employed by First National Bank of Piedmont, Coca-Cola, Royster Fertilizer Co., Swift Fertilizer Co., Twin County Farm Service, West Florida Gin Co., Terra Industries, Alabama Farmers Cooperative, Escambia Grain Corp. and he owned and operated Center Farm Service, James H. Formby Trucking Co. and Mr. Transmission.

He is survived by his wife Cynthia Cooke Formby of Walnut Hill, FL. His daughters, Christine Formby Logan of Margaret, AL and Heather Formby Gill of Spring Garden, AL. His grandsons, Case and Canon Gill. Stepdaughter, Blair

Phillips Jean (William) and step grandchildren Landon Jean, Lane Jean, Paige Phillips and Cooper Phillips. A sister, Matha Formby Holmes (Rodney) of Piedmont, AL, nephew Jarrod Holmes (Lauren), niece Whitney Holmes Kennedy

(Kyle). He is preceded in death by his parents, son-in-laws Joey Gill and Bruce Logan, and stepson Brandon Phillips.

Funeral service will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charles Melvin officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Walnut Hill Fire Department or the Spring Garden School Foundation.