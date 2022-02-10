James Byron Walker, Sr.

James Byron Walker, Sr. passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the age of 74. He was born in Pensacola, Florida on November 7, 1947 to the late William Robert Walker and Edna Marie Stewart Walker.

James was a graduate of Pensacola Technical High School. He worked for many years at Green Machine downtown off Main Street, as well as, Westinghouse. In later years James was the owner of Metal Craft Machine Works. He also worked 22 years for the Fleet Maintenance Department with Escambia County Road Department.

James enjoyed building, racing, and working on race cars and spent many years out at Five Flags Speedway.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Robert Walker.

James is survived by his mother, Edna Marie Stewart (Jimmy) Smith; sons, James Walker, Jr. and Jason Walker; grandson, Hayden Walker; brothers, Lamar Walker and Charles Walker; sister, Ann Walker; loved like his own, Arianna Landry and Aiden Blankenship; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Burial will follow in Pugh’s Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Chris Fritsche, Chris Newman, Chris O’Connor, Michael Rhodes, Branden Walker, and Bob Fritsche.