Hall Returns To Escambia County As Finance Director

February 12, 2022

Stephan Hall has returned to Escambia County as finance director in the Office of Management and Budget.

Hall was most recently the budget manager for the City of Pensacola where had worked since May 2020.

Hall has over 19 years of experience in local government, starting his career with Escambia County as a budget analyst in 2002.

Five years later, he was promoted to budget manager, then interim finance director 10 years after that.  Hall was responsible for the overall financial health of the Escambia County government. He oversaw the financial management of over 41 separate funds totaling approximately $850 million and increased total available reserves from 8% to over 12% within a six-year timeline. He has in-depth knowledge of county expenditures, including discretionary spending and the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds.

“I started my career in finance with Escambia County, and I’m happy to see it come full circle,”  Hall stated. “There really is nowhere else like Escambia County. I’m fortunate to live and work here. I’m looking forward to returning to the county’s management and budget office and hitting the ground running. It’s going to be a great year.”

