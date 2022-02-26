George Robert Underwood

George Robert Underwood passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, after a twelve-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. While the Disease took its toll on his body and mind, it couldn’t break his spirit, take his smile, laughter, or the love he had for his wife of 30 years Marsha Smith Underwood.

George was a proud United States Marine and the epitome of a modern-day John Wayne – fair, loyal, tough, and courageous. He was never petty, never shirked a task, never went looking for a fight, but never backed down from one either. As Captain of the Uniform Patrol Division the Pensacola Police Department he was proud to mentoring rookie officers and always had your back. If you worked for the Pensacola Police Department between 1970 and 1997, George Underwood knew your name and was one of the first people to wish you Happy Birthday every year. He inspired hundreds of Police Officers to be better human beings by his words and example. He was one of the finest Captains to ever serve in the storied history of the Pensacola Police Department.

Born on August 1, 1934 in Newark, New Jersey to John J. Underwood, Jr., and Helen Underwood, he grew up working at his father’s gas station and playing football and basketball. Despite spending his youth in the north, he did not like snow. Upon graduation from high school, he attended Community College in New Jersey before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in 1953. While in the Marines he was assigned to several different security positions which kindled an interest in law enforcement.

George began his career in law enforcement walking a beat in Washington D.C. in 1960. He did not have a patrol car so any suspects he apprehended were handcuffed to light poles or parking meters while he walked to the nearest call box to call for a paddy wagon. From D.C. he served as a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Harlingen, Texas, where he discovered that he did not like riding horses. His next stop was a job as a police officer in Oakland, California.

In late 1967, George left Oakland and returned to Pensacola. In 1970 he was hired by the Police Department where he would spend the next 28 years of his professional life and meet the love of his life. Along the way he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida in 1974 and a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Troy State University in 1977. He is a 1975 Graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. More importantly he raised a son, Kenneth B. Underwood and daughter, Sheila J. Underwood, whom he loved dutifully and dearly.

His hard work, competence, loyalty, and persistence translated into a meteoric rise in the ranks of the Pensacola Police Department. In 1978 while a Sargent of the Detective Bureau he oversaw the most famous arrest in Pensacola history – the capture of serial killer Ted Bundy. George was among the group that led the handcuffed killer into the Escambia County Courthouse. In what seemed like a blink of an eye, he became Captain of the largest Division of the Department – the Uniformed Patrol Division where he oversaw 100 officers. One of the more stressful and difficult divisions, George was known as a tough, but fair Captain who would vigorously defend an officer he felt was in the right. George had a profound impact on the lives of countless police officers. His contributions to the Department are too numerous and varied to list. At his retirement in 1997 the Department honored him by naming the road around the Pensacola Police Department “George Underwood Way.”

Married in 1990, George Underwood and Marsha Smith became “George & Marsha.” George & Marsha loved to be together and loved the outdoors. After borrowing a tent from friends to go on a campout they graduated to a pop-up camper, then a series of recreational vehicles. George enjoyed campground life and wherever they travelled he never met a stranger. Never afraid of adventure, in 1999-2000 they hosted a Brazilian exchange student Gustavo Seabra who they regard as their “Brazilian Son.” After retirement George & Marsha said goodbye to their RV and bought a chalet in Pine Mountain, Georgia. George & Marsha loved Pine Mountain where they spent time relaxing together and with family – fishing, cooking, sight-seeing, chasing dogs, and watching the Atlanta Braves. George kept a journal recounting the adventures of each day they spent together at the chalet.

George’s influence extended beyond law enforcement deep into the community including service on the Board of Directors for the Northwest Florida Crippled Children’s Association (now known as the New Horizons of Northwest Florida) and the Escambia AIDS Services and Education Board. He was an active Lifetime member of the Marine Corps League Pensacola J.R. Spears Jr. Chapter #66. George donated gallons of Blood throughout his life and after seeing the loving care his son Kenneth received from Hospice at the end of his life, George became a tireless volunteer and advocate for Hospice – not one for the spotlight, George led as he always did through service – taking out the garbage, making coffee, and visiting with the families of patients – especially veterans. For his work in law enforcement and the community he was recognized with a Distinguished Service Award from the Council on Crime and Delinquency in 1995. In typical George fashion, when asked about the honor he said simply, “I guess they couldn’t think of anyone else to give it to.” Truth told – there was no one more deserving.

George is preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Helen Underwood and his son Kenneth B. Underwood.

He is survived by his wife Marsha, his daughter Sheila J. Underwood of Pace; his mother-in-law, Betty Horne Smith of Pensacola; his “Brazilian Son” Gustavo Seabra of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; his brother and sister-in-law Tom & Dinah Remington of Santa Rosa Beach Florida and his nephews & nieces: Scott & Amie Remington (Pensacola); Mary Blake & Kirby Williams (Santa Rosa Beach); Betsy & Pat Hart (Pensacola); Sara Smith (Colorado Springs, CO) and Nick Smith (San Francisco, CA); great-nieces & nephews, Virginia Remington, Betsy Williams, Mac Williams, James Williams, Tom Remington, Harry Remington, Mary Scott Hart, Libby Hart, and Chris Hart. He will be missed by his Pensacola Police Department Family, countless friends, community members, his family, and most of all his beloved Marsha.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Caregivers at The Residence and YourLife Memory Care Facilities for their love and care for George.

If you knew George – then you know he would not want his obituary to exclude the following advice: keep your eyes open and your back to the wall.

A memorial service will be held 1:00pm Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Gadsden Street United Methodist Church in Pensacola, followed by Police Honor Guard escort to Barrancas National Cemetery on-board Pensacola Naval Air Station for internment with full military honors by the United States Marine Corps.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George’s name to Gadsden Street United Methodist Church, 901 East Gadsden Street, Pensacola, Florida 32503