Funeral Held For Longtime Century Firefighter J.B. Johnson

Funeral services were held Friday for a longtime Century firefighter.

J.B. Johnson, Jr., passed away Tuesday at age 65.

Johnson was a firefighter for over 20 years for the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue. He also worked for over three decades as a high angle confined space rescuer for Georgia Pacific.

“He had a heart for the lost and wanted for all to come and personally know Jesus as their Lord and Savior. He loved serving others and making a difference in his community,” according to his obituary.

J.B. Johnson is survived by Trudie Johnson, his wife of more than 45 years, son Jeff Johnson (Becky Hadley); daughter Sarah LeMesurier, son-in-law Desmond LeMesurier, daughter-in-the-Lord Tammy Jackson (Danny Jackson), and numerous other relatives, friends and colleagues.

Funeral services were held at Petty Eastside Chapel in Atmore with burial following at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery/Crary Cemetery near Century.

For the complete obituary, click here.

Pictured: Funeral services were held Friday afternoon for longtime Century firefighter J.B. Johnson, Jr. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.