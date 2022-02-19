Funeral Held For Longtime Century Firefighter J.B. Johnson

February 19, 2022

Funeral services were held Friday for a longtime Century firefighter.

J.B. Johnson, Jr., passed away Tuesday at age 65.

Johnson was a firefighter for over 20 years for the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue. He also worked for over three decades as a high angle confined space rescuer for Georgia Pacific.

“He had a heart for the lost and wanted for all to come and personally know Jesus as their Lord and Savior. He loved serving others and making a difference in his community,” according to his obituary.

J.B. Johnson is survived by Trudie Johnson, his wife of more than 45 years, son Jeff Johnson (Becky Hadley); daughter Sarah LeMesurier, son-in-law Desmond LeMesurier, daughter-in-the-Lord Tammy Jackson (Danny Jackson), and numerous other relatives, friends and colleagues.

Funeral services were held at Petty Eastside Chapel in Atmore with burial following at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery/Crary Cemetery near Century.

For the complete obituary, click here.

Pictured: Funeral services were held Friday afternoon for longtime Century firefighter J.B. Johnson, Jr. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 