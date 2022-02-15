Flomaton Man Wanted For 2021 Century Murder Arrested In Atmore

A Flomaton man wanted for a July 2021 murder in Century has been arrested in Alabama.

Timothy Lavon Johnson, 34, was arrested without incident as he walked along Howard Street in Atmore, according to Atmore Police.

Johnson is wanted for murder of a man that died less than two weeks after he was found unresponsive with head injuries in Century.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated battery report on Hilltop Road at Alger Road at 11:18 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021. The man, identified by family as Chris Hunter, passed away July 28, 2021, 10 days after he was injured.

Family members told NorthEscambia.com that Chris Hunter was the brother of Greg Hunter, who died days after he was found injured outside a Century bar.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard about 10 p.m. on June 19, 2021, to find 60-year old Greg Hunter down in the parking lot. At the time, investigators said it was a homicide and that he had been seriously beaten and left unconscious. But the Medical Examiner’s Office later said Hunter died of natural causes (click for an earlier story).

Johnson is awaiting extradition to Florida to face the homicide charge in the death of Chris Hunter.

Editor’s note: The cause of death of Greg Hunter remains natural causes according to the Medical Examiner’s Office, and Johnson is in no way accused in his death.

