Fire Damages Home Near State Line

February 9, 2022

Fire damaged a home just east of Flomaton Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at 6:44 p.m. in the 1900 block of Welka Road, just north of the state line. Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson was the first to arrive on scene, advising that there was smoke visible from the room.

Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton said firefighters arrived on scene to find a bedroom on fire. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported.

The Flomaton, Friendship, Lambeth, McCall, Pineview and Barnett Crossroads fire departments, the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, D.W. McMillan EMS and the Flomaton Police Department responded.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 