Fire Damages Home Near State Line

Fire damaged a home just east of Flomaton Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at 6:44 p.m. in the 1900 block of Welka Road, just north of the state line. Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson was the first to arrive on scene, advising that there was smoke visible from the room.

Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton said firefighters arrived on scene to find a bedroom on fire. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported.

The Flomaton, Friendship, Lambeth, McCall, Pineview and Barnett Crossroads fire departments, the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, D.W. McMillan EMS and the Flomaton Police Department responded.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.