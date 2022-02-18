Escambia Man Convicted Of Shooting Another Man In The Face

An Escambia County man has be convicted of shooting another man in the face in 2019.

Jamal Eric Boyer was convicted of attempted second degree murder by an Escambia County jury.

On June 3, 2019, Jamal Boyer discharged four rounds from a .40 caliber semi-automatic firearm out of the passenger side of a black Nissan at another motor vehicle on Navy Boulevard near the intersection with Pace Boulevard. One of the shots went through the windshield to strike the victim in the face. The bullet travelled through the victim’s front teeth and tongue to become lodged in the back of his throat. He was seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle looking at his cell phone when he was struck. The victim survived after the bullet was surgically removed.

Boyer had been released from prison six weeks before the shooting. For that reason, prosecutors are seeking an enhanced sentence when Boyer is sentenced March 14 before Circuit

Court Judge John Simon.