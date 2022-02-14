Escambia County Motorcyclist Killed In Traffic Crash

February 14, 2022

An Escambia County motorcyclist was killed in crash Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 32-year old man was on a Suzuki GSXR 600 traveling northbound on South Fairfield Drive approaching Pond Valley Drive as a Kia Sorrento was headed southbound.

The 43-year old female driver of the Kia failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making a left turn into a mobile home park, causing the collision.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by Escambia County EMS. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

FHP no longer released the names of traffic crash victims.

File photo.

Comments

One Response to “Escambia County Motorcyclist Killed In Traffic Crash”

  1. Jellybean on February 14th, 2022 3:37 pm

    I try to be super alert of traffic but one thing I do notice (with my olde eyes) is the perspective of vehicle lights; some small, which could equate to distance, some large, closer or bigger. Kinda, can’t see the tree for the forest…. What I definitely noticed one day was the motorcycle with a pair of purple lights on each side of his crash bars….
    I mourn for the deceased….





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 