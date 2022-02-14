Escambia County Motorcyclist Killed In Traffic Crash

An Escambia County motorcyclist was killed in crash Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 32-year old man was on a Suzuki GSXR 600 traveling northbound on South Fairfield Drive approaching Pond Valley Drive as a Kia Sorrento was headed southbound.

The 43-year old female driver of the Kia failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making a left turn into a mobile home park, causing the collision.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by Escambia County EMS. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

FHP no longer released the names of traffic crash victims.

File photo.