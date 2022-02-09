Escambia County Central Commerce Park Property Sells For $130K At Auction

A vacant lot owned by Escambia County in the Central Commerce Park off Highway 29 Cantonment netted $130,000 in an online auction that closed Tuesday night.

The purchaser has three days to make a 10% deposit with the county with closing in 30-45 days. They also owe a $6,500 buyer service fee directly to the auction site.

The name of the buyer has yet been announced. The auction site lists usernames that are partially obscured; so for now we can only tell you the buyer as known as “k*****w”.

As we first reported on Saturday, the 2.7 acre parcel at 1601 Success Drive is zoned for heavy commercial and light industrial. The property can only be used for light manufacturing, warehouse, wholesale distribution, office or research and development facilities. Retail sales are allowed only ancillary to those purposes. At the time of our first story, the high bid stood at $36,100.