Escambia Awarded $1.2 Million Grant For Flooding, Storm Surge Prep Projects

February 8, 2022

Escambia County has been awarded $1.2 million to help prepare coastal and inland communities for the adverse impacts of flooding and storm surge. The grant was part of $404 million for 113 environmental resilience projects across the state through the Resilient Florida Grant Program.

Projects receiving funding in Escambia County included

  • Ellyson Industrial Park Drainage Improvements
  • Oakfield Acres-Belle Mead Drainage Improvements
  • Frinchez Heights (Sabra, Erwin, Whitmire, Ernestine Area) Drainage Improvements
  • Surrey-Windsong Pond, Outfall and Rehabilitation

Each project will take approximately one year to complete. Including the local match associated with these projects, the approximate total cost is $2,864,736.

“The board and I would like to thank the state of Florida for the funding to complete these projects in some of our most vulnerable areas,” said District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Jeff Bergosh. “Flooding after a storm is a topic many of the citizens in our county are passionate about. Through this funding, we will continue to build Escambia County’s resilience to flooding and stormwater damage.”

