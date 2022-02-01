EREC Warns Members Of Telephone Scam

February 1, 2022

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is warning members of a telephone scam.

The utility said some some customers are receiving calls warning that they must a make a credit card payment over the phone to avoid a power interruption.

EREC said they never ask for credit card information over the phone. Customers can verify their account information online or by calling (850) 675-4521 or (800) 235-3848.

Florida Power & Light (the former Gulf Power) has warned customers of similar scams in the past.

