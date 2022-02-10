Edward Clark Agerton

Edward Clark Agerton, age 85, passed away on January 31, 2022 in Oak Grove, FL. He was born on February 20, 1936 in Oak Grove, FL to Otis and Vera Melvin Agerton. He retired from the United States Air Force after serving twenty years and ten days. He worked with the Atmore Fire Department and the maintenance department of Century Hospital and Escambia County, Florida where he retired.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lois Gibson and his daughter-in-law, Debbie Agerton.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Cumbee Agerton; his sons, Robert Agerton (Melinda Stokes) of Monroeville, AL, James (Stacy) Agerton of Atmore, AL and Gene Agerton of Oak Grove, FL; special friends, Kristy and Kris Marshall; his grandchildren, Justice, Jadlyn, Tristan, Jameson, Ashley, Nick, Jordan and Mindy along with numerous great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Friday, February 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist

Cemetery with Bro. Wendell Bishop officiating.

Active pallbearers were Willie Peebles, James Earl Hall, Wayne Thomley, Justice Agerton, Chris Marshall, Tristan Agerton and Andrew Bedgood.

Visitation were held Friday, February 4, 2022 at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.