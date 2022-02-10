Educators Invited To Apply For Free Florida Forestry Teachers Tour

The Florida Forest Service is inviting educators statewide to apply for an exciting opportunity this summer, the Florida Forestry Teachers Tour. The annual tour brings educators from throughout the state to Northeast Florida for an inside look at the state’s largest agricultural commodity. The tour is scheduled for June 21 – 24, 2022. Applications will be accepted through March 11.

Florida’s forests are critical to the state’s infrastructure and workforce, producing $25.1 billion in revenue each year and representing more than 124,000 jobs. The Florida Forestry Teachers Tour is designed to provide educators with an opportunity to learn how the industry meets the needs of the state’s communities and environment, from clean air and water to home goods and other wood products.

“The Florida Forestry Teachers Tour is one of the best tools we have to make the next generation aware of the importance of Florida’s forests and the career opportunities they provide,” said Erin Albury, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service.

Florida educators of all subjects and grade levels are encouraged to apply. All lodging, meals and tour transportation are provided at no cost to teachers through the support of private partners and sponsors, including the Florida Forestry Association, Project Learning Tree of Florida and Friends of Florida State Forests. The four-day event earns Florida teachers 30 Continuing Education Units.

To learn more and to apply for the Florida Forestry Teachers Tour, visit FloridaStateForests.org/TeachersTour.