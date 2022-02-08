ECSO Warns About Arrest Warrant Scam Calls

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning the public about another warrant scam.

The department said they recently learned of an incident in which a scammer called a victim and claimed to be a member of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The phone number had been spoofed, or altered, so that it appeared on the recipient’s caller ID to have originated from the ECSO Administration Building.

The scammer claimed the victim had previously been served a subpoena to settle a debt, but failed to appear. The scammer told the victim this had resulted in a warrant, and they needed to send a large amount of money to avoid an arrest.

The sheriff’s office wants you to call them at (850) 436-9620 and report calls like this. Do not send any money or provide your personal or financial information.

Other tips:

Always be suspicious of any threatening calls claiming to be from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Always be suspicious when asked to send an electronic payment, “Green Dot” card payment, or wire transfer.

Trust your instinct. If you feel that something “just isn’t right”, call your local law enforcement agency and report it.

“It is much easier to prevent fraud in the first place than to recover your money after the fact,” ECSO said.