Donta Mason Named Escambia County Employee Of The Month

Donta Mason, a permit technician I in the Building Services department, has been named the Escambia County Employee of the Month for February.

According to Escambia County:

Mason began his employment with Escambia County on June 2, 2020. In his role as Permit Technician I, he processes permit applications and interacts with all departments within the Central Office Complex, providing assistance to anyone asking questions in regard to permit requirements. Since Hurricane Sally, the building services department has seen an influx of roofing permit applications and Mason has been recognized for his efficiency in processing the applications, maintaining the queue at an appropriate level. Mason’s promptness in processing these applications has resulted in short wait times for roofing contractors, allowing them to start work quickly for customers.

Recently, the permitting division in the Building Services department was extremely short staffed for nearly a month due to COVID-19. Mason and two other employees, along with their lead, maintained the same standard of service typically assigned to 10 employees. Although facing a daunting task on a daily basis for that period, Mason came to work every day with a smile on his face and shared encouraging words for the small team. He kept spirits high for everyone and made a tough situation better for all involved.

“Mason has been a bright spot in the Building Services department,” said Building Services Director Tim Tolbert. “He has never met a stranger and spreads his never-ending enthusiasm and light to all that he meets. He is an inspiration to all and a blessing to our department and Escambia County.”

Pictured: Donta Mason accepts the February Employee of the Month award with his girlfriend; mother, Maggie Robinson; and father, Escambia County Animal Welfare Director John Robinson.