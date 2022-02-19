Dirty SUV Leads To Arrest Of Cantonment Man On Weapons Charges

February 19, 2022

A dirty SUV landed a Cantonment man in the Escambia County Jail on weapons charges.

Charlie Glenn Odom, 23, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license and dealing in stolen property.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling the area of I-10 and Pine Forest Road when he spotted an older model Chevrolet Tahoe covered in dirt, making the vehicle’s tag partially unreadable. The deputy followed the vehicle to the parking lot of a convenience store in the 7000 block of Pine Forest Road.

As the driver approached, the deputy reported that he could smell marijuana and searched the vehicle based with probable cause. In the vehicle, he located a “readily accessible” 9mm firearm with nine full metal jacket rounds loaded in the magazine under the driver’s seat. According to an arrest report, the firearm was reported stolen in July 2021.

Odom was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $12,500 bond.

