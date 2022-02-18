Daniel “Danny” Elbert Knowles

February 18, 2022

Daniel “Danny” Elbert Knowles
April 7, 1940 – February 16, 2022

Daniel “Danny” Knowles went to be with the Lord at 1:30 PM on February 16, 2022, at the age of 81 in Columbia, SC.

Danny is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Evelyn; sister, Dorothy Harrison; children, Twila Walker (Mark), Melanie Andreen (Jim), and Jerry Knowles (Amy); grand-children, Crystal and Amber Walker, Alexandra, Steven, and Jamie Andreen, and Lizzie and Nate Knowles; and five great-grand-children. He is predeceased by his parents, Elbert and Violet Knowles; and sister, Dale Harrington.

Danny was born in Century, Florida on April 7, 1940, to Elbert and Violet Knowles. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1964 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked in the Pulp and Paper Industry as a Professional Engineer, specializing in the management and construction of boilers. On August 8, 1961, he married Evelyn, his childhood sweetheart. Danny loved his country and was very proud of his time as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne division.

Danny was a devoted husband and father. His faith in Christ and his family were the most important things in his life. He worked to ensure his family felt safe, protected, and cherished. After he retired, he kept himself busy working in his yard and doing projects around the house. If you ever had the pleasure of him visiting your home, you know he always had tools available to fix that leaky faucet or sagging door. He found joy in being useful. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

The visitation will be on Monday, February 21 at 3 PM with a service at 4 PM to follow. The visitation and service will be held at Shives Funeral Home located at 7600 Trenholm Road Ext, Columbia. Colonel Edward D. (Darrel) Peterson will officiate. Danny will be buried at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 9 AM on Tuesday, February 22. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered to the family.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 