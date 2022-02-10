CSX Crossing Closures: Quintette Road, Several In Cottage Hill Set To Close Thursday And Friday
February 10, 2022
[Updated 2/10/22] Here’s the latest update on the CSX rail crossing closures in North Escambia.
Quintette Road, Stacey Road, Williams Ditch Road and Cottage Hill Road are all set to be closed on Thursday and Friday.
There are also a small number of private roads that cross the tracks in the area. These residents will be notified when their road will be closed by a person knocking on their door or leaving a door hanger.
CSX is replacing tracks through the area and replacing the roadway at each crossing. A previously announced schedule was delayed due to weather.
Pictured: Previous work last week at the crossing on North Barth Road. NorthEscambia.com photo click to enlarge.
Comments
3 Responses to “CSX Crossing Closures: Quintette Road, Several In Cottage Hill Set To Close Thursday And Friday”
We will be working on the railroad track one day this month. You guess which day. On a serious note. Shouldn’t this date be set in stone for reasons such as maybe an ambulance or fire truck may need to respond to an emergency in the area, Kind of be nice to know if the road will or will not be open.
Why hasn’t a frontage road been made along the tracks for access to 95a and 29? Sure would help, especially for first responders.
What makes CSX exempt from providing exact times and dates for road closures?