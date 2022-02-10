CSX Crossing Closures: Quintette Road, Several In Cottage Hill Set To Close Thursday And Friday

[Updated 2/10/22] Here’s the latest update on the CSX rail crossing closures in North Escambia.

Quintette Road, Stacey Road, Williams Ditch Road and Cottage Hill Road are all set to be closed on Thursday and Friday.

There are also a small number of private roads that cross the tracks in the area. These residents will be notified when their road will be closed by a person knocking on their door or leaving a door hanger.

CSX is replacing tracks through the area and replacing the roadway at each crossing. A previously announced schedule was delayed due to weather.

Pictured: Previous work last week at the crossing on North Barth Road. NorthEscambia.com photo click to enlarge.