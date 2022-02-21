Cheryl Aline Allen

Cheryl Aline Allen, a resident of Robertsdale, Alabama passed away on February 18, 2022 at the age of 77. She was born on April 7, 1944 in Evergreen, Alabama to the late Frank and Mildred Dean.

Cheryl was a nursery and pediatric clinic nurse until she “retired” in 1987 to help raise all of her grandchildren. She was a former Miss Fiesta of Five Flags. Cheryl was an avid Alabama football fan and loved to travel with her travel buddies, Jane and David Fulmer. She was her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader. Cheryl was a member of Hamilton Baptist Church. She loved to cook and bake.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James “JT” Allen; parents, Frank and Mildred Dean; and her sister Gay Ann Deason.

Cheryl is survived by her children, Renee Paul and Keith (Debra) Allen; grandchildren, Katy Sipper, Kayla Paul, Corey Allen and Summer Allen; great grandchildren, Skylar Sipper and Rylee Huggins; brothers: Ricky (Anita) Dean, Eddie Dean; along with many nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters -in-law.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Hamilton Baptist Church with Bro. Drayton Smith officiating, music by Chris Kelly. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Pallbearers will be: Wesley Garner, David Allen, Tommy Mayhair, Edsel Allen, Tim Chavers and Scott Guy.