Century Seeks To Hire Project Coordinator, Town Planner

The Town of Century is looking to hire two consultants to fill the gap left by the retirement of longtime town planner Debbie Nickles.

The town began advertising Thursday for an individual or firm to serve as town planner in a consulting role. The position will have direct interaction with representatives of the development community in the coordination of land use activities and serve as the director of the Century Community Redevelopment Agency. The position, which requires a master’s degree and five years of experience, will report directly to the mayor and town council.

The town is also seeking an individual or firm to act as “coordinator of ongoing projects“, including the American Rescue Plan, State Revolving Loan Fund, road projects and SHIP housing. “These matters will eventually close and new matters will be assigned as needed,” the position announcement notes. The position requires a bachelor’s degree and five years of experience in grant writing and grant implementation.

Applications for both contract positions are open until noon on February 18.

Pictured: Now retired Century town planner Debbie Nickles addresses the Century Town Council. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.