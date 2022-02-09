Century Discusses How To Spend $462K In American Rescue Plan Funds

The Century Town Council held their first discussion Tuesday night on how to best spend $462,287.83 in American Rescue Plan funds.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the funds can be used to:

Replace lost public sector revenue , using this funding to provide government services up to the amount of revenue lost due to the pandemic

Respond to the far-reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic , by supporting the health of communities, and helping households, small businesses, impacted industries, nonprofits, and the public sector recover from economic impacts

Provide premium pay for essential workers , offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical sectors

Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, to support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand affordable access to broadband internet

The council heard discussion about becoming part of Escambia County’s rural broadband initiative, retroactive premium pay for essential employees, and possible water and sewer upgrades.

“When this money is gone, will we be able to sustain that wage for those employees, or will they have to take a pay cut?” Council President Luis Gomez remarked.

Town accountant Robert Hudson told the council that Century had not experienced any revenue loss due to the pandemic. He said some revenue sources were flat, but sales tax and local option sales tax revenue actually increased.

Mayor Ben Boutwell said he would like to see a radio communications system for the town, pointing out how town employees were without cellphone communication following a February 2016 tornado. He said he had discussed radios for the town with the county. He said that would allow town employees to switch over to channels used by Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for direct communication.

“We don’t have an EOC (Emergency Operations Center) on the north end,” Boutwell said. “We don’t want to get left out.”

The town could will hold additional discussions before a final decision on how to spend the American Rescue Plan funds.

The town will receive another $462,287.83 in about a year. The funding is fairly significant for the town. Century has a $5.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, with a large portion of that coming from grants.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.