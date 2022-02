Cantonment Rotary Club Presents Culinary Scholarships

The Cantonment Rotary Club recently presented culinary endowed scholarships to two students at Pensacola State College.

The scholarships were awarded to Luther E. Scott III and Abbigail Kellogg.

These were just two of the 15-20 scholarships provided to PSC students each year by the Cantonment Rotary Club.

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.