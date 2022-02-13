Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month
February 13, 2022
Byrneville Elementary School has named their Students of the Month for January. They are:
- Kindergarten: Samuel Mino and Cason Fowler
- 1st Grade: Braxton Wilson and Khloie Garrett
- 2nd Grade: Adri’Yanna Elliott and Tatum Godwin
- 3rd Grade: Charley Cooley and Duece Simmons
- 4th Grade: Taylin Boyington and Madison Brazwell
- 5th Grade: Ta’Kayvia Jackson and Gabriella Moretz
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
