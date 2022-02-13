Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School has named their Students of the Month for January. They are:

Kindergarten: Samuel Mino and Cason Fowler

1st Grade: Braxton Wilson and Khloie Garrett

2nd Grade: Adri’Yanna Elliott and Tatum Godwin

3rd Grade: Charley Cooley and Duece Simmons

4th Grade: Taylin Boyington and Madison Brazwell

5th Grade: Ta’Kayvia Jackson and Gabriella Moretz

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.