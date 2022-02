Bratt Elementary Students Make Valentine’s Day Cards For About 200 Seniors

Valentine’s Day was a little sweeter for a couple hundred seniors Monday, thanks to the students at Bratt Elementary School.

Bratt Elementary has adopted all of the local nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Century, Atmore and Poarch. The students handmade over 200 cards so each resident would receive a Valentine’s Day card.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.