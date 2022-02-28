Beulah Middle FFA Hosts Virtual Field Trip For About 300 Fifth Graders

Last Friday, the Beulah Middle School FFA hosted a virtual field trip for local fifth graders.

In the past, their FFA members have visited jus one local elementary school and talked about the Beulah farm. But, due to COVID last year, their chapter decided to take the field trip virtual. It was through this experience that they realized they were able to impact a lot more students by providing a virtual experience.

This year, instead of opening it up to just one school, they opened the field trip up to all of their feeder schools. Over 330 students joined in on the virtual field trip.

“The FFA members seriously knocked it out of the park today with their “virtual field trip” of the agriculture land lab. It was engaging, so informative, and downright fun,” said Leanne Jenkins, Beulah Middle agricultural educator and FFA advisor.

At the end of the presentation, elementary students were able to ask questions about agriculture, the program, and middle school.

“It was an amazing learning experience and highly enjoyed by all. FFA members are hoping to be able to expand their audience each year,” Jenkins added.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.