Betty L. White

Mrs. Betty L. White, age 82, passed away, Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Atmore, AL. She was born in Century, FL; and has resided most of her life in Atmore, AL. She retired from the Escambia County Board of Education, as a lunchroom manager at A.C. Moore Elementary School with many years of employment.

Mrs. White valued her time she got to spend with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, feeding and watching the hummingbirds. She enjoyed hunting and fishing and shooting in bow tournaments. She would sit in the floor and play with her grandchildren and she enjoyed watching them play.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas (Susie Nelson) Little, one brother, Thomas Little, and one sister-in-law, Joyce Little.

She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-nine years, Lamar White, of Atmore, AL; two sons, Tim (Sonja) White, of Atmore, AL; Steve (Holley) White, of Atmore, AL; four grandchildren, Lucas (Bri) White, Gage (Marisa) White, Kelly Cravens (Shawn), Aaron Norton, four great-grandchildren, LaKilyn, Hunter, Lane, Cody, special care givers, Elaine Day, Sherry Colbert, numerous nieces, nephew’s other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services were held, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC with Rev. Diane Everette officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation was held Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Steele, Jason White, Landon White, Bill White, Justin White, and Wade White.