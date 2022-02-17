Authorities Searching For Alabama Fugitive That May Be In Atmore Area

February 17, 2022

Authorities are searching an Alabama fugitive that may be in the North Escambia area.

Andrew Hubbard, age 52 of Bay Minette, is wanted for several release violation warrants for burglary and theft of property first degree.

Hubbard is known to frequent the Phillipsville Road area of Bay Minette and the Atmore and Poarch areas of Escambia County, Alabama, according to the BCSO.

He is described as being 6-foot 3-inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 937-0202.

Comments

One Response to “Authorities Searching For Alabama Fugitive That May Be In Atmore Area”

  1. resident on February 17th, 2022 5:16 pm

    Doesn’t his father or some other family have property around Walnut Hill? Seems like a good place to look.





Written by William Reynolds 

 