Alabama And Florida Extension Farm Day 2022 Set For February 28

UF/IFAS Extension and Alabama Cooperative Extension will hold Farm Day 2022 on Monday, February 28 at Grace Fellowship Church in Atmore. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Two core points will be available. There will be a $15 charge for all participants who attend the dicamba portion. Payment by cash or a check payable to ACES or Auburn University. Credit cards will not be accepted.

For more information, call Libbie Johnson at (850) 475-5230.