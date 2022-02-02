An Early Spring? North Escambia Weather Ducks Miss Shadow

On this Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil, the world famous groundhog, saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter up in Pennsylvania. But our local weather guys, the NorthEscambia.com Weather Ducks, missed their shadow on an overcast Wednesday morning and predicted an early spring for the North Escambia area.

Folklore says that if the groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day, it means six more weeks of winter. We did not have a groundhog handy for a photo, but we did have the NorthEscambia.com Weather Ducks

The North Escambia Weather Ducks have been offering their Groundhog Day predictions for spring for over a decade, and they say their record is just as good, or better, than that famous groundhog. They’ve become an annual reader fun favorite tradition.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.