West Florida Hospital Welcomes New Year’s Baby

Escambia County’s New Year’s Baby at West Florida Hospital was Alora Ann who arrived at 1:38 a.m. January 1, 2022.

Born to parents Michael Sanchez and Haylie Luberti, Alora Ann weighed in at 6-pounds, 4-ounces.

and she was delivered by Dr. Jack Ricketts.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.