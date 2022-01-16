Family Says Missing, Endangered Man Has Been Found Alive
January 16, 2022
UPDATE: Family members tell NorthEscambia.com that a missing, endangered man last see over a week ago was found alive Sunday morning.
Further details are not yet known.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year Damon Douglas Gill is considered missing and endangered. He was last seen leaving the 7800 block of Lakeside Oaks Drive (near Beulah Road) on Friday, January 7.
His vehicle, a black 2021 Toyota Highlander, was later recovered on Northpointe Boulevard, but there was no sign off Gill.
Family members had planned a community search for 9 a.m. Sunday, but instead are rejoicing that he was located.
Awesome…. SOOOO very happy to hear this!! THANK YOU NorthEscambia for the update!!
Congrats, that’s awesome to hear! Hope You enjoy Your reunion!!
Thank you God!!! Prayers have been answered. I am so happy for this family.
God answers prayers glad he was found alive
Great news!
Prayers answered by our loving God..