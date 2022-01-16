Family Says Missing, Endangered Man Has Been Found Alive

UPDATE: Family members tell NorthEscambia.com that a missing, endangered man last see over a week ago was found alive Sunday morning.

Further details are not yet known.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year Damon Douglas Gill is considered missing and endangered. He was last seen leaving the 7800 block of Lakeside Oaks Drive (near Beulah Road) on Friday, January 7.

His vehicle, a black 2021 Toyota Highlander, was later recovered on Northpointe Boulevard, but there was no sign off Gill.

Family members had planned a community search for 9 a.m. Sunday, but instead are rejoicing that he was located.