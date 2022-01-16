Family Says Missing, Endangered Man Has Been Found Alive

January 16, 2022

UPDATE: Family members  tell NorthEscambia.com that a missing, endangered man last see over a week ago was found alive Sunday morning.

Further details are not yet known.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year Damon Douglas Gill is considered missing and endangered. He was last seen leaving the 7800 block of Lakeside Oaks Drive (near Beulah Road) on Friday, January 7.

His vehicle, a black 2021 Toyota Highlander, was later recovered on Northpointe Boulevard, but there was no sign off Gill.

Family members had planned a community search for 9 a.m. Sunday, but instead are rejoicing that he was located.

Comments

6 Responses to “Family Says Missing, Endangered Man Has Been Found Alive”

  1. Suzie B on January 16th, 2022 2:03 pm

    Awesome…. SOOOO very happy to hear this!! THANK YOU NorthEscambia for the update!!

  2. Randy on January 16th, 2022 1:44 pm

    Congrats, that’s awesome to hear! Hope You enjoy Your reunion!!

  3. Charlotte Rebecca Bates on January 16th, 2022 11:56 am

    Thank you God!!! Prayers have been answered. I am so happy for this family.

  4. Angie on January 16th, 2022 11:28 am

    God answers prayers glad he was found alive

  5. mq on January 16th, 2022 11:01 am

    Great news!

  6. mick on January 16th, 2022 10:50 am

    Prayers answered by our loving God..





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 